FRENCH police broke up a warehouse orgy with 100 people having sex last night in Paris, it has been reported.

Officers raided the love-in at Collegien, a Paris suburb, on Friday night following reports of men and women meeting for the so-called ‘libertine’ party.

An investigating source said: “The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing.

“Those involved in the libertine party cooperated with the police, and there was no resistance to the police.”

There is currently a 6pm until 6am curfew across France aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Three people – believed to be organisers – were arrested soon after the 9pm raid, and up to 100 were fined for non-compliance with regulations.

Local magistrates sitting in an emergency session then granted permission for sound and light equipment to be confiscated, along with alcohol.

It was also recommended that all the attendees were provided with basic sex education as it relates to the spread of viruses.

Orgies between consenting adults are legal in France, but the chance of contracting Covid-19 from an infected person during sex is almost guaranteed.

Coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, so kissing someone infected with it is a massive risk.

Warehouse orgies generally involved people swapping partners, or turning up alone to find new ones, so the dangers are multiplied.

France is currently experiencing up to 20,000 new cases of Coronavirus every day, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to contemplate a third lockdown.

