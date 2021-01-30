https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/getting-stronger-liberal-reporter-gets-wake-call-trump-support/

One left-wing reporter is finally learning the truth.

Politico reporter Tara Palmeri traveled to Wyoming to find out who supported Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) vote to impeach President Trump.

What she found was no one supported Rep. Cheney.

They all supported President Trump.

Fox News reported:

Former President Donald Trump has actually gained — not lost — political clout since leaving office, a political observer asserted Friday. Politico reporter Tara Palmeri’s observation runs contrary to the assumptions of many in the Washington D.C. establishment and the mainstream media. “People don’t want to hear anything against Trump,” Palmeri said during an appearance on MSNBC. “Actually, the more he stays out of the media, the more that he becomes this martyr, this looming figure over the GOP.”

She followed up by saying that his base was getting “stronger”:

In Wyoming, she added, “A lot of people said they aren’t really Republicans, that, like, they’re for Trump. That’s it … I think the base is getting stronger, truly. I think an impeachment would make him even more powerful — a conviction, is what I mean.”

Watch the video here:

“They see themselves now on a crusade for Donald Trump… What I heard overwhelmingly from the people that were against [Liz Cheney], she did not vote for Wyoming when she voted to impeach, and therefore she has to go” – @tarapalmeri w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/0BXuYsHYBn — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) January 30, 2021

Republican voters want a party that fights for them and the country.

Not one that surrenders the country to the left.

