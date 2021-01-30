https://newsthud.com/boebert-blasts-biden-kerry-the-only-job-safe-in-bidens-america-is-being-john-kerrys-private-jet-pilot/

Moments ago, Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted:

The only job safe in Biden’s America is being John Kerry’s private jet pilot.

Kerry travels the world in style while preaching to people whose jobs he just killed that they can just find other jobs.

Corporate jets emit 40x more carbon per passenger.

Make better choices John!

Boebert wrote earlier today:

The Biden administration has moved Gitmo detainees to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccines.

We’ve gone from America First to Terrorists First in the most literal of ways.

Wednesday, John Kerry was asked what he’d say to those who lose their job in the oil and fossil fuel industry due to President Biden’s policies.

“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices” Kerry said “that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.”

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”: “What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

