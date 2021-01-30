https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gop-likely-pick-another-house-seat/

It is January 30th and we still have an undecided House election.

Of course, it’s “undecided” because the Republican is leading.

Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney’s lead in New York has grown to 122 votes.

Tenney grows lead to 122 votes over Brindisi after latest review in NY22nd race https://t.co/B1kndu99ul This would be another House (somewhat RINO) pickup. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) January 30, 2021

Syracuse.com reported:

Republican Claudia Tenney increased her lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi in New York’s 22nd Congressional District race when more than 300 votes were salvaged after a mistake by Oneida County elections staff. Tenney is now ahead by 122 votes, up from 29 votes, in the race over Brindisi of 312,066 cast for the two candidates in the race.

If Claudia Tenney holds on, the Democrats’ advantage in the House will be only 9.

