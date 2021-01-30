https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/gop-likely-pick-another-house-seat/

It is January 30th and we still have an undecided House election.

Of course, it’s “undecided” because the Republican is leading.

Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney’s lead in New York has grown to 122 votes.

TRENDING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Publishes Statement Addressing the Mob That’s Trying to ‘Take Her Out’

Syracuse.com reported:

Republican Claudia Tenney increased her lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi in New York’s 22nd Congressional District race when more than 300 votes were salvaged after a mistake by Oneida County elections staff.

Tenney is now ahead by 122 votes, up from 29 votes, in the race over Brindisi of 312,066 cast for the two candidates in the race.

If Claudia Tenney holds on, the Democrats’ advantage in the House will be only 9.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...