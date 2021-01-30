https://justthenews.com/world/africa/gunfire-mogadishu-hotel-bomb-explodes-somali-capital-reports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Gunmen on Sunday stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and a bomb exploded near a checkpoint there, according to reports.

The blast occurred along the road to Aden Adde International Airport, near the Hotel Afrik. Gunfire was reported at the hotel, which often is used by security officials and politicians.

Somali police said people have been hurt, but gave no other details, according to Reuters. Social media users posted on Twitter images of smoke billowing near the hotel amid reports of ongoing gunfire.

No one yet has claimed responsibility for the events, but the al Shabaab militant group is active in Somalia.

