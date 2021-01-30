https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/heres-a-good-place-to-start-cnn-asks-why-theres-such-a-deep-political-divide-gets-handed-all-the-mirrors/
After what everybody’s seen these last few years, it might be best to not be drinking anything when you’re reading this question from CNN as it pertains to a special they’re airing Sunday night.
Ready? OK, here it is:
Why do you think American political hatred is so bad? Join @FareedZakaria as he explores The Divided States of America, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/CcZOwQoVHq
Does CNN really want to go there? Fine.
Media needs a mirror
They most certainly do.
It’s a show where they just run the @CNN logo for the hour https://t.co/quv5Upi8gL
And it would probably be just as interesting and certainly more reality-based.
It’ll be a useless conversation if you fail to examine the role of @CNN in fueling and sustaining the division for ratings and profits https://t.co/vyJZZdcoaP
So “useless conversation” it is!
Your f***ing network, that’s what. https://t.co/CppUamsezm
For starters, look at the media.
Any final shred of CNN sense of self-awareness was apparently surgically removed years ago.
Well, you played a huge part in that @CNN. Maybe a little self reflection & an apology to the American people is in order.
Because of you.
REALLY? Maybe CNN should look in the mirror https://t.co/VHjcUoqgiY
Anyone got a mirror CNN can use? https://t.co/Ku5r5t2oIs
I would start by looking in the mirror https://t.co/dy7zZFj9yV
No mirrors at @CNN … https://t.co/Zsn3VaRalc
Here’s a good place to start.https://t.co/qKlcaMWFjk
CNN certainly can’t say people didn’t help try and answer their question.