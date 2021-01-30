https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/heres-a-good-place-to-start-cnn-asks-why-theres-such-a-deep-political-divide-gets-handed-all-the-mirrors/

After what everybody’s seen these last few years, it might be best to not be drinking anything when you’re reading this question from CNN as it pertains to a special they’re airing Sunday night.

Ready? OK, here it is:

Why do you think American political hatred is so bad? Join @FareedZakaria as he explores The Divided States of America, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/CcZOwQoVHq — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2021

Does CNN really want to go there? Fine.

Media needs a mirror — LeadershipMatters (@3mdive) January 30, 2021

They most certainly do.

It’s a show where they just run the @CNN logo for the hour https://t.co/quv5Upi8gL — 𝔈𝔪𝔊 (@Emilio1321) January 30, 2021

And it would probably be just as interesting and certainly more reality-based.

It’ll be a useless conversation if you fail to examine the role of @CNN in fueling and sustaining the division for ratings and profits https://t.co/vyJZZdcoaP — @RealCBlu (@cblucon) January 30, 2021

So “useless conversation” it is!

For starters, look at the media. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 30, 2021

Any final shred of CNN sense of self-awareness was apparently surgically removed years ago.

Well, you played a huge part in that @CNN. Maybe a little self reflection & an apology to the American people is in order. — I’m fine… just fine (@aMNConservative) January 30, 2021

Because of you. — MuddPuppy (@1MuddPuppy) January 30, 2021

REALLY? Maybe CNN should look in the mirror https://t.co/VHjcUoqgiY — JP (@huckleberry1812) January 30, 2021

Anyone got a mirror CNN can use? https://t.co/Ku5r5t2oIs — DougieV (@DougVarnam) January 30, 2021

I would start by looking in the mirror https://t.co/dy7zZFj9yV — Tom Kelly (@THE_tomkelly) January 30, 2021

No mirrors at @CNN … https://t.co/Zsn3VaRalc — Advisor to Future US Attorney-General Hunter Biden (@TomJefferson30) January 30, 2021

Here’s a good place to start.https://t.co/qKlcaMWFjk — Lead and Gold (@leadandgold_cdh) January 30, 2021

CNN certainly can’t say people didn’t help try and answer their question.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

