https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/30/heres-a-good-place-to-start-cnn-asks-why-theres-such-a-deep-political-divide-gets-handed-all-the-mirrors/

After what everybody’s seen these last few years, it might be best to not be drinking anything when you’re reading this question from CNN as it pertains to a special they’re airing Sunday night.

Ready? OK, here it is:

Does CNN really want to go there? Fine.

They most certainly do.

And it would probably be just as interesting and certainly more reality-based.

So “useless conversation” it is!

Any final shred of CNN sense of self-awareness was apparently surgically removed years ago.

CNN certainly can’t say people didn’t help try and answer their question.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...