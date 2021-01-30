https://noqreport.com/2021/01/30/how-do-we-save-america-if-the-system-is-rigged/

Many Conservatives are trying to figure out whether we try to reform the GOP or start a third party like the Patriot Party. In reality, it’s all a moot point unless we fix the rigged election systems in place.

The mainstream media is colluding with the Democrat Party and Big Tech to cover up the widespread voter fraud that was required in order to ensure that Joe Biden “defeated” Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election. Because of this Censorship, it is making our mission more difficult to accomplish… but not completely impossible. However, we must understand the threat before moving forward.

Conservatives across the country are trying to figure out what we are supposed to do next. Many feel betrayed by the ruling class of the GOP after they’ve turned their backs on us and threw us under the bus by not dealing with Big Tech Censorship and refused to confront the obviously serious issue of Election Fraud. Given that the Republican leaders refused to have Trump’s back, Conservatives now want to primary all of them… myself included!

The question becomes… do we go third party or reform the Republican Party? In my opinion, it’s an important question to answer. However, there’s no point in even entertaining the conversation if we don’t first fix the Rigged Election systems. If we have zero chance of winning any election, what difference does it make whether we are GOP or Patriot Party? None. That’s the reality of the situation we face.

So what we can do? During this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, I break down what I believe our game plan must be in order to save our nation in spite of seemingly insurmountable odds with the whole system stacked against us.





