You’re going to be seeing “How refreshing” in our headlines for a while, so in case you missed it, CNN’s Brian Stelter proudly took credit for writing this chyron about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s briefings:

So we couldn’t pass it up when we saw that Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler noted the “refreshing attitude” from President Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, who admitted “we won’t always get it right” but are working hard at leveling with the American people.

We’re working hard to level with the American people. We won’t always get it right. But we know that it matters.https://t.co/fMcXCPwLGW — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 30, 2021

This is a refreshing attitude. I also appreciate the Biden WH’s quick response to fact-checking questions. https://t.co/Ms4XwTP7PB — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 30, 2021

Quick response to fact-checking questions? As in saying, “I’ll circle back to that” and hoping it goes away?

It’s kinda sad if the media is allowing them to act as their own fact checkers — Jake (@UCCowboy) January 30, 2021

You gotta be fracking kidding me…. — Alvaroidz (@Alvaroidz) January 30, 2021

The Soviets were always respectful of the East German judge. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) January 30, 2021

I don’t know why they keep making these Human Centipede movies https://t.co/NIpfGcVr4O — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 30, 2021

The guy at the front of the line says you need to make a circle — Coopie Bastard (@CoopieBastards) January 30, 2021

Media back on cruise control — Tony Rock (@Tony_Rock01) January 30, 2021

Chocolate chip. Got it. Very honest and refreshing. I noticed you didn’t fact check the question about who dropped off those laptops for repair. Oh . . . hold on. This must be a mistake. It looks like nobody has asked that question. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) January 30, 2021

What does being a Biden spokesman pay? — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) January 30, 2021

Hey, they can’t help it if the president never lies … or only lies a few times.

Leveling with the American people should not require “work” — Timotay (@TimHansenisu) January 30, 2021

Let me circle back to you. — EdO (@Edoandco) January 30, 2021

Glenn, imagine if we didn’t know Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor☹️. Thankfully we do, now maybe we can reach 1 million vaccinations a day — board man (@robertstoner19) January 30, 2021

Are you enjoying that stimulus Biden signed on Day One? — Circling back ⭕️ (@shawny_boy90) January 30, 2021

Chef’s kiss 😘 right here! This is so dangerous to our democracy. We don’t have real journalist. Democracy dies in darkness. — Circling back ⭕️ (@shawny_boy90) January 30, 2021

Being from Britain I don’t really know you Glenn, but you repeatedly turn up on my timeline being ratioed to hell & back for signally failing, as a fact checker, to check any facts whatsoever. TBH you come across as one of the most comically biased hacks I’ve ever seen. — antargel (@antargel1) January 30, 2021

You legitimately should be no where near any job that resembles journalism — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) January 30, 2021

Any chance this “refreshing attitude” is just him saying what he knows you want to hear? — Malone Syndicate (@WillOMalone) January 30, 2021

Lol the WaPo bragging about the NYT fact-checking Biden is the most hilarious thing on Twitter — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 30, 2021

Cringe — BB (@BB1984Indiana) January 30, 2021

He is lying to you and you know it. Hey, you pretend it isn’t so. This is not the reaction of a journalist, it’s the reaction of a fanboy. — Cheapseats42 (@billyclydepuck) January 30, 2021

So basically what you’re saying is that y’all in the “Journalist Class” prefer being placated by sycophants with obviously mendacious clichés. Just say that. — Nolan McKenna (@TheNolanMcKenna) January 30, 2021

Clown. — Eat my art (@danjdob) January 30, 2021

Oh wow, you awarded 1 fact check on Biden, despite most rational, fair people counting over 10 lies so far from the Biden administration.

We’re not asking you attack him, we’re asking that you treat him just as you treated Trump. — Big_A (@asomer) January 30, 2021

As proof, because Kessler thought he needed proof, he managed to pull up one fact-check where Biden got four Pinocchios.

I have to laugh at the folks who think we are no longer fact checking Biden. For the record, in the past week we have awarded 4 Pinocchios to Biden –> https://t.co/qUGNiqpns7 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 30, 2021

We have to laugh at fact-checkers who only found one lie in Biden’s first week.

