You’re going to be seeing “How refreshing” in our headlines for a while, so in case you missed it, CNN’s Brian Stelter proudly took credit for writing this chyron about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s briefings:

So we couldn’t pass it up when we saw that Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler noted the “refreshing attitude” from President Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, who admitted “we won’t always get it right” but are working hard at leveling with the American people.

Quick response to fact-checking questions? As in saying, “I’ll circle back to that” and hoping it goes away?

Hey, they can’t help it if the president never lies … or only lies a few times.

As proof, because Kessler thought he needed proof, he managed to pull up one fact-check where Biden got four Pinocchios.

We have to laugh at fact-checkers who only found one lie in Biden’s first week.

