For all four years of his presidency, among the several thousands slings and arrows that the Left aimed at President Trump was that he is a dyed-in-the-wool narcissist. While, I have no degree in psychology, and no clinical background, it is likely true that Donald Trump exhibits many characteristics of narcissism.

He cannot, in the least, hold a candle to the greatest narcissist that the U.S. presidency has ever had to endure, someone who deservedly earned the title Narcissist-in-Chief. Yes, we’re talking about number 44, the one and only, Barack Obama.

Obama has been “all about himself” from the moment he stepped into the public spotlight, and presumably long before that as a narcissist-in-training. Once he stepped into the White House in 2009, his decades-in-the-making narcissism went quite public, even if largely unnoticed by his throngs of admirers, and under-reported by the sycophantic press.

All of Me, Why Not Take all of Me?

If you can believe this, he sent Queen Elizabeth of England a gift – two of his speeches, saved on an iPod. The Queen already possessed an iPod, but that’s no big deal. It must have been a thrill for her, amidst a lifetime of them, to have received Obama’s two recordings. It was certainly a thrill for Obama. Not coincidentally, he bestowed this gift to the Queen around the time that he had returned the bust of Winston Churchill that had long graced the Oval Office.

Obama paid homage to John Kennedy by posting a photograph of himself looking longingly at a portrait of the late, assassinated president. It doesn’t stop there: When Neil Armstrong, the man who put his foot on the moon in 1969, passed away in August, 2012, how did Obama publicly remember Neil Armstrong? He presented a picture of himself gazing up at the moon. No kidding. You cannot make this stuff up.

When Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, war hero, and longtime public servant passed away in December, 2012, Obama spoke eloquently about Inouye’s life. If you listen carefully, however, he reflected upon Inouye only as it related to own life. In other words, he was speaking about Inouye on the surface, but actually was touting “me, me, and me.”

Here’s Me at Disneyworld

To honor the late Rosa Parks, in February, 2013, Obama posted a picture of himself in the same bus seat where she had sat. How wonderful! That seat must have felt blessed.

When Nelson Mandela of South Africa passed in December, 2013, and the world mourned, so did Obama. He marked the occasion by tweeting a photo of himself and one of his daughters in Mandela’s #5 cell on Robben Island. Undoubtedly, looking down from heaven, Nelson Mandela was touched.

Now, close your eyes for a moment and imagine that Donald Trump had done the same – tweeted a similar kind of photo of himself and Ivanka in the cell. Would the media machine ever let this go? Would this end up as a major item in Trump’s future obituary? Enquiring minds want to know.

That Sinking Feeling

On the 70th anniversary of the USS Arizona sinking in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Obama remembered the dead sailors by issuing a picture of himself walking down the stairs in front of the USS Arizona Memorial. The name of the ship was obscured, but at least Obama looked good in the picture.

We could go on, but you get this picture. Obama could never get enough of himself. He went out of his way to ensure that everyone else couldn’t either. His brand of narcissism, way over the top, continues on to this day. In the last few months, he made the rounds on political talk shows, late night TV, and other prime media platforms reserved only for Democrats. He was touting his new, 700-page book which, incredibly, covers only part of his presidential administration.

So, we’ll all have to wait with bated breath for the second volume. Hopefully, it is not 700 pages, but with a world-class narcissist, you never know. It could be much longer.

