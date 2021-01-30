https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/30/janice-dean-has-a-disgusting-example-of-how-the-mainstream-media-is-still-running-cover-for-gov-andrew-cuomo/

Yesterday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference following news that deaths from Covid-19 in nursing homes could have been undercounted by 50 percent. Cuomo spent a great deal of time blaming everybody except himself. The news was so bad even CNN began to question the Emmy Award-winning governor’s “leadership.”

The media’s role in enabling Cuomo to get away with the “awesome leadership” narrative also can’t be overstated, and Janice Dean shared a story that shows how some in the media haven’t stopped running cover for Cuomo:

Wait, the reporter told the person that was being interviewed what to say?

Maybe they were just doing their “job” as they see it.

Which is the entire problem with the media. They try and create the news instead of just report it.

So do some in the media, not that it’ll happen.

