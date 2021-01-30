https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/01/30/janice-dean-has-a-disgusting-example-of-how-the-mainstream-media-is-still-running-cover-for-gov-andrew-cuomo/
Yesterday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference following news that deaths from Covid-19 in nursing homes could have been undercounted by 50 percent. Cuomo spent a great deal of time blaming everybody except himself. The news was so bad even CNN began to question the Emmy Award-winning governor’s “leadership.”
The media’s role in enabling Cuomo to get away with the “awesome leadership” narrative also can’t be overstated, and Janice Dean shared a story that shows how some in the media haven’t stopped running cover for Cuomo:
So @NBCNews @LesterHoltNBC @TODAYshow censored one of my friends who lost a loved one in a nursing home. She wanted to say “@andrewcuomo failed us” in the interview and they told her to say “New York failed us” instead. The mainstream is STILL protecting this guy. Disgusting.
Wait, the reporter told the person that was being interviewed what to say?
Shame on you @LesterHoltNBC @NBCNews @TODAYshow. New York State did not fail us. The governor, his administration and his health department FAILED US. You are a disgrace to all families. Just like @andrewcuomo.
Maybe they were just doing their “job” as they see it.
They manipulated the “news”. Shameful indeed.
Which is the entire problem with the media. They try and create the news instead of just report it.
.@TheDemocrats are ALWAYS protected by the #MainstreamMedia https://t.co/AC4c0moCMQ
Again @NYGovCuomo needs to resign. https://t.co/rIrfVocmqF
So do some in the media, not that it’ll happen.
