This is the text of Calvin Coolidge January 30, 1919 Lincoln Day Proclamation, issued as governor of Massachusetts.

Lincoln Day Proclamation

January 30, 1919

THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS

By His Excellency Calvin

Coolidge, Governor.

A PROCLAMATION

Fivescore and ten years ago that Divine Providence which infinite repetition has made only the more a miracle sent into the world a new life, destined to save a nation. No star, no sign, foretold his coming. About his cradle all was poor and mean save only the source of all great men, the love of a wonderful woman. When she faded away in his tender years, from her deathbed in humble poverty she dowered her son with greatness. There can be no proper observance of a birthday which forgets the mother. Into his origin as into his life men long have looked and wandered. In wisdom great, but in humility greater, in justice strong, but in compassion stronger, he became a leader of men by being a follower of the truth. He overcame evil with good. His presence filled the nation. He broke the might of oppression. He restored a race to its birthright. His mortal fame has vanished, but his spirit increases with the increasing years, the richest legacy of the greatest century.

Men show by/ what they worship what they are. It is no accident that before the great example of American manhood our people stand with respect and reverence. And in accordance with this sentiment our laws have provided for a formal recognition of the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, for in him is revealed our ideal, the hope of our country fulfilled.

Now, therefore, by the authority of Massachusetts, the 12th day of February is set apart as

LINCOLN DAY

and its observance recommended as befit the beneficiaries of his life and the admirers of his character, in places of education and worship wherever our people meet with one another.

Given at the Executive Chamber, in Boston, this 30th day of January, in the Year of Our Lord one thousand nine hundred and nineteen, and of the independence of the United States of America the one hundred and forty-third.

Calvin Coolidge

By His Excellency the Governor,

Albert P. Langtry

Secretary of the Commonwealth.

God save the Commonwealth of

Massachusetts.

*Originally published December 15, 2016.

