A judge in New York on Friday ordered the Trump Organization to give documents to an attorney general. Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said lawyers representing the company must turn over documents it sought to withhold. “Morgan Lewis is hereby ordered to produce to petitioner, by Feb. 4, 2021, all documents marked ‘not privileged’ by this court in the privilege log being emailed today under separate cover to all parties,” he wrote in the order. The firm must give the documents to New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is probing whether the Trump Organization improperly manipulated the value of former President Donald Trump’s assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits. Morgan Lewis marked communications as privileged but the court found many documents were “addressing business tasks and decisions, not exchanges soliciting or rendering legal advice.” Any communications within Morgan Lewis speaking to …