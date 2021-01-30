https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/larry-kings-widow-says-talk-show-host-not-die-covid-19/

(WPXI.COM) – Shawn King, the widow of the iconic talk show host, Larry King, said her husband did not die from COVID-19. Instead, he died from sepsis, Shawn King told Entertainment Tonight.

“It was an infection. It was sepsis,” she told the entertainment show.

“Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily,” Shawn King explained.

