Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday said that a left-wing “smear campaign” against her has backfired and warned that more MAGA reinforcements on the way.

“Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account,” the freshman congresswoman said in her “Message to the Mob” on Jan 29.

“Every attack. Every lie. Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with the lies,” she added.

Greene kept her promise to impeach President Joe Biden by filing articles the day after he was sworn in, drawing intense fire from left-wing Democrats and their media allies.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) said on Jan. 27 that he plans to introduce a resolution to expel Greene from Congress, citing “numerous reports revealing her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

Gomez accused Greene of supporting Facebook posts that called for violence against prominent Democratic leaders. Greene has also expressed support for the QAnon movement, which has been labeled by the mainstream media as a fringe conspiracy theory.

Greene said in the message that she puts people over politicians, “big money PACs,” and “powerful elite corporations.”

“I take all of these slings and arrows gladly for you. I take them for our America First movement so that we can save our country and stop socialism. I knew this day would come, It was only a question of when.” she said in the message.

Greene urged Republicans in her message not to “cower to the mob, and let the Democratic and the Fake News media take” her out, as leftists “are opening the door to come after every single Republican until there’s none left.”

Greene called on her Republican colleagues and Trump supporters, “More MAGA reinforcements are on the way. Let’s win BIG for the Republicans in 2022! Save America. Stop socialism. Defeat the Democrats!”

Isabel van Brugen contributed to this report.

