Fox Business host Lou DobbsLouis (Lou) Carl DobbsDobbs: Republicans lost in 2020 because they ‘forgot who was the true leader’ House Republican urges GOP lawmakers to join effort to stop ‘illegitimate’ Biden win Lou Dobbs presses Stephen Miller to take up Cruz offer on Trump MORE on Friday attacked top Republicans for not standing with former President Trump Donald TrumpPalm Beach reviewing Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago Immigration reform can’t wait On The Money: Five questions about the GameStop controversy | Biden, Yellen call for swift action on new aid MORE after he endorsed them, calling them “petty” and ungrateful.

Dobbs, a vocal backer of Trump, went after Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielGOP chairwoman urged Trump not to form third party on final day in office: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems question trial; January becomes deadliest pandemic month RNC chair says GOP will be neutral in 2024 presidential primary MORE, saying she had “lost her way,” and criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHuman Rights Campaign calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s removal from committees Democrat calls for hearings to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene Greene vows to ‘never back down’ in face of criticism over past remarks MORE (R-Calif.) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLouise Linton plays murderous, sex-obsessed hedge fund manager in her writer-director debut The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Experts react to J&J vaccine data Where is the Republican Party of Barry Goldwater when we need it? MORE (Ky.), calling them “managers” and not “leaders.”

“The Mitch McConnells, the Kevin McCarthys, they are frankly not up to snuff. These are not leaders. They may be managers of money, fundraising, trying to pick winners and losers amongst a host of candidates, whether it’s the House or the Senate. They are not doing much for the American people,” Dobbs said during an interview with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Dems question trial; January becomes deadliest pandemic month Mark Meadows joins Conservative Partnership Institute Ex-Trump chief of staff dismisses role of rally in Capitol riot MORE.

“I’ve never seen a president whose endorsement mattered more in terms of results, nor have I seen more recipients of such an endorsement be less grateful and, in point of fact, be, well, peevish, petty and vindictive against a man they obviously are jealous of and who they fear mightily for his influence among the base, some 75 million people,” Dobbs added later.

Dobbs said it is “pitiful to watch” McConnell’s face when Trump is mentioned and went after McDaniel for the GOP losing the presidency and control of the Senate. His remarks came after McDaniel told The Associated Press this week that the RNC would remain neutral if Trump ran again in 2024.

The Fox Business host turned his ire to Democrats, referring to them as the “party of hate” and criticizing them for calling for a censure of Trump, asserting they are doing so only because they know they do not have enough votes to convict Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“Censure, are you kidding me? Are you going to be able to unite conservatives and Republicans and stop that as well? I mean, that’s just ignorance,” Dobbs said.

The impeachment trial in the Senate will begin on Feb. 9. Democrats would need 17 Republicans to side with them in order to impeach Trump. Many Republicans have sought to distance themselves from the former president since the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, though the Senate is likely to acquit Trump, with most GOP senators voting earlier this week against holding an impeachment trial.

“If the Republican Party didn’t have the Trump First, America First policies in all areas … the Republican Party wouldn’t be standing for much,” Dobbs said.

