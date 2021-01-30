http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DRNQw-5p9e8/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) capacity restrictions on indoor dining in New York City aren’t based on science and are “encouraging people to gather in their homes, where we know the spread is occurring,” and where there aren’t safety protocols.

Malliotakis said, “[T]he worst part of it is, he’s not even doing this based on science. 1.43% positive cases came from restaurants, according to his own contact tracers. 74% of the spread is happening in living rooms. So, what he’s essentially doing is encouraging people to gather in their homes, where we know the spread is occurring, where there isn’t safety or sanitary protocols, there’s no social distancing or mask requirements, and the spread will continue there. And I think that’s very unfortunate, both for health and for our economy.”

