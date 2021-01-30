https://thehill.com/homenews/news/536601-man-who-wore-fur-horns-during-capitol-siege-pleads-not-guilty

The Capitol rioter who wore a fur headdress and horns during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges connected to the incident.

Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” entered his plea on Friday during an arraignment in federal court, according to Bloomberg. He is facing charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds as well as obstruction of an official proceeding.

During Friday’s court appearance, Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins made the case that Chansley is nonviolent and “a man of faith in shamanism, a longstanding faith,” Bloomberg reported.

Watkins also requested that the judge help Chansley receive organic food in jail while he awaits his trial. He said nonorganic food causes Chansley to suffer a “debilitating” bacterial response, which makes him dehydrated, the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Chansley reportedly refused to eat food the jail provided him while in custody because it is was not organic.

His lawyer also said Chansley is potentially willing to testify against former President TrumpDonald TrumpPalm Beach reviewing Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago Immigration reform can’t wait On The Money: Five questions about the GameStop controversy | Biden, Yellen call for swift action on new aid MORE at his impeachment trial in February, though Watkins has not yet reached out to members of Congress about it.

Chansley’s arraignment was held just one day after the bail hearing of another Capitol rioter who was photographed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHuman Rights Campaign calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s removal from committees Democrat calls for hearings to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene Capitol Police officer to lie in honor in Rotunda MORE‘s (D-Calif.) office. Richard Barnett was ordered to remain in jail, with the judge calling his behavior “brazen,” “entitled” and “dangerous.”

