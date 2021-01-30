https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/manhunt-intensifies-for-dc-pipe-bomber/

Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before Capitol breach

WASHINGTON — Two pipe bombs left at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees were actually placed the night before, federal officials said Friday. The FBI said the investigation had revealed new information, including that the explosive devices were placed outside the two buildings between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The devices were not located by law enforcement until the next day.

The two explosive devices were very similar, and both were about a foot long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer, two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press. Investigators are still examining the devices and their components to determine the specific compounds inside the pipe bombs, but they both appeared to contain an unknown powder and some metal, the officials said.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also raised their reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who is seen in surveillance footage wearing a face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and yellow, black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes.

The Washington Post published the videos Friday.

Trump supporters don’t wear Nike…