https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-has-the-receipts-corey-bush-is-a-proven-liar/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s.
She is lying to you. She berated me.
Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021