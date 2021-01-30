https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/maryland-church-approves-initiative-donate-500000-slavery-reparations/

(DAILY CALLER) – An Episcopal church in Maryland announced Monday that it had unanimously approved an initiative to donate $500,000 in slavery reparations over five years, according to a statement from the church.

The Memorial Episcopal Church donated $50,000 of its endowed wealth and another $50,000 from its 2021 operating budget as part of the Guy T. Hollyday Memorial Justice and Reparations Initiative. The funds will be invested in community partners who are doing “justice-centered work”, The Hill reported.

A statement from the church explains the pro-slavery origins of the parish and their reasoning for the initiative.

