https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/01/30/matt-gaetz-eviscerates-liz-cheney-at-wyoming-rally-tells-crowd-she-has-blood-on-her-hands-n319393
About The Author
Related Posts
Sidney Powell Re-Leashes the Kraken
January 19, 2021
Troll of the Year Award: Ivanka Trump's ONE-Word Tweet Sends Left Into Apoplectic Meltdown
December 29, 2020
Gavin Newsom Says California's Business Climate Is Just Fine Because Billionaires Doing 'Pretty Damn Well'
January 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy