Phoenix Police make human smuggling bust

Phoenix Police made a human smuggling bust at a home near 15th Avenue and Southern on Jan. 29.

Officials say a caller reported a suspicious person and said someone was being held against their will.

More than 50 people were found inside the home, police said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

