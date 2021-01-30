https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/msnbc-slams-violent-rhetoric-right-argues-president-trump-deserved-drone-bombed/

After accusing President Trump’s supporters of inciting violence for weeks now an MSNBC guest actually argued that President Trump should have been drone bombed.

During a MSNBC segment, Clint Watts, a former FBI agent and senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at George Washington University argued Trump would be bombed for his rhetoric.

That’s completely insane!

MSNBC guests considering whether President Trump's political speech protesting the vast irregularities may have warranted a DRONE STRIKE: pic.twitter.com/4yOHBIEEHS — Brando (@undercontractHS) January 29, 2021

Anwar Al-Awlaki was a Yemeni-American imam who supported Islamic terrorism. Barack Obama killed him in a drone strike in 2011 in Yemen. Awlaki was allegedly plotting terror strikes in America.

