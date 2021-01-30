https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/nobel-peace-prize-nominees-black-lives-matter-tied-to-91-of-riots-in-u-s/

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Nine in ten or 91% of the riots in the United States were linked to the Black Lives Matter. That is according to a recent study.

The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the U.S. Crisis Monitor, a joint project at Princeton University. Forty-nine states, not counting Washington, D.C., experienced riots during that time period. California led the nation with 86 riots during that time. Oregon came next with 79 riots.

Black Lives Matter, a violent Marxist (aka communist) movement that hates law enforcement, was just nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The funding for the group is tied to dark money and most of it comes from George Soros.

