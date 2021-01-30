https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/note-arizona-senate-international-audit-executive-audit-resources-limited-focus-ballots/

Focus on the ballots!

It was reported yesterday that the Arizona Senate has requested an audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election results and will select the auditor themselves. You can’t blame them. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS), who oversee the election process in the county, is doing all they can to prevent a valid audit from being performed in the county.

A month ago the Arizona Senate voted to have the audit performed and the MCBOS sued them to stop the audit. Then once the inauguration occurred the MCBOS agreed to have their results audited but they would select the auditors. This was so the MCBOS could choose an auditor who would rubber stamp their results. The MCBOS even stated they would only use EAC certified auditors which limited the population of auditors to the two firms of their liking but then we pointed out that these firms weren’t currently certified.

So yesterday the Arizona Senate decided to stop playing games and they decided they would choose the auditor to dig into Maricopa County results themselves.

The Senate is doing the right thing. We knew the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent early on. We studied the results and performed our own analytics, and even at a high level we were able to prove the election was stolen by Joe Biden:

Tonight we want to provide some words of advice to the Arizona Senate.

I was an international audit executive in Hong Kong for a decade. I looked at thousands of data sets and performed audits of the accuracy of the data in relation to the underlying contract. After doing this for years I learned one key thing:

The best way to determine if a system is performing accurate calculations and creating accurate results is to look at the output from the system and identify results which are not legitimate.

MCBOS is doing neither. They are bringing in a couple of very small firms who will look at the machines and describe their characteristics and then sample a couple operations and state that the machines are doing what they are intended to do. We know this because the reports from their work are available online.

The Arizona Senate wants something more. They would like to have a forensic audit of the machines and also then review the results of the election by looking into the end results – the ballots.

If resources are a challenge then the Arizona Senate should select the review of the ballots. Based on my experience looking at huge data sets with millions of records and looking into systems as well, if you want to identify fraudulent activities or activities that don’t comply with the law, then focus on the ballots.

One individual who we became aware of since the election is Jovan Pulitzer. He claims he can review tens of thousands of ballots in a few hours. He also is an expert in paper ballots and machine interactions. If resources such as time and money are a challenge then Pulitzer should be hired to do the job. Pulitzer was invited to perform work by the Georgia Senate as well:

Unlike the auditors hired to rubber stamp the results like those hired by the MCBOS, Pulitzer could perform a real audit. We already know there was fraud across the country. Now its time to determine accurately, how much fraud took place.

Arizona can save the nation if they make the right choices now. Americans deserve to know the truth.

