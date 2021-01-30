https://www.theepochtimes.com/ohio-republicans-propose-designating-june-14th-as-president-donald-j-trump-day_3678472.html

Two Ohio state lawmakers suggested designating June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day” to honor the former president.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for president in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration, and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” state Rep. Jon Cross (R-Ohio) and Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Ohio) wrote in a memorandum to all House members.

The duo praised Trump who accomplished many things that led America to unparalleled prosperity “against great odds.”

It’s unclear if this suggestion will be adopted widely by the Republican-controlled state House. The Republicans hold a strong majority 64–35 over the Ohio Democratic Party in the Ohio House.

Ohio House Speaker Robert R. Cupp didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

Former President Donald Trump poses with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Jan. 28, 2021. (Courtesy of Save America PAC)

The former president—who launched the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement in the United States and changed the country and the Republican Party substantially—still maintains significant influence at the national and state level.

He agreed with U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to help the GOP to become a majority in the House after a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Thursday.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022,” McCarthy said in a statement. “A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

Then-Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward concedes the primary in a speech to supporters at an election night event in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Aug. 28, 2018. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

At the state level, Trump secured one of his allies, Kelli Ward, the position of Arizona GOP chairwoman on Jan. 22 with a last-minute endorsement.

Ward won 51.5 percent of the vote, to 48.5 percent for challenger Sergio Arellano in the second round of voting.

“The decision is ours. Are you going to reelect me and show the state, the country, and the world that we are an America first Arizona, or will we go back to the dark days before Trump?” Ward said while presenting her case before the vote.

Janita Kan contributed to the report.

