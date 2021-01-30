https://www.oann.com/one-on-one-with-fmr-san-diego-mayor-kevin-faulconer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=one-on-one-with-fmr-san-diego-mayor-kevin-faulconer

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

There continues to be a lot of confusion among California residents regarding how Governor Gavin Newsom is making decisions regarding lockdowns and then reopening parts of the state.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer about the number of crises plaguing the golden state and his exploratory committee for governor.

