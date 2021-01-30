https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/palm-beach-conducting-legal-review-trumps-residency-mar-lago/

The harassment of Trump never ends.

The city of Palm Beach, Florida is conducting a legal review of Donald Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, officially declared himself a resident of Florida in October of 2019 because of the way the he was being treated by the Communist leaders of New York.

Donald Trump moved into his South Florida club on January 20 after leaving the White House.

TRENDING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Publishes Statement Addressing the Mob That’s Trying to ‘Take Her Out’

Now the town of Palm Beach is reviewing whether Trump is allowed to permanently reside at his beach club.

The Hill reported:

“Our town attorney is reviewing the agreement and the laws surrounding it,” Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told The Hill. The former president’s decision to make Mar-a-Lago his permanent residence could be a violation of rules set forward in a previous agreement with the town when he decided to convert the private residence into a club in 1993. Among those conditions were that club members, including Trump, could only spend a maximum of seven consecutive days and no more than three weeks a year at the premises, CNN reports. Blouin told the Miami Herald last month that the town was unaware of Trump’s intent to permanently reside at his Palm Beach club, but that it would “address the matter appropriately” if need be.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization previously told the Miami Herald that “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

