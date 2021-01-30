https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536638-part-of-california-highway-near-big-sur-collapses-into-ocean

A sizable chunk of California’s Highway 1, which runs the majority of the length of the state’s Pacific coastline, was washed out this week following a winter storm.

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fifth District tweeted a message Friday warning drivers of the highway closure due to “partial washout” of the road.

The chunk of the highway, located 15 miles south of Big Sur at Rat Creek, was destroyed as a result of heavy rainfall. 

Caltrans officials told CNN debris from above the road “overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, flowed across the highway, and eroded the road resulting in the complete loss of a segment of Highway 1.”

Drone footage shared by Caltrans District 5 showed the extent of the damage.

Toks Omishakin, director of the California Department of Transportation, noted that it could be weeks before the portion of the highway is repaired.

