https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536638-part-of-california-highway-near-big-sur-collapses-into-ocean

A sizable chunk of California’s Highway 1, which runs the majority of the length of the state’s Pacific coastline, was washed out this week following a winter storm.

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Fifth District tweeted a message Friday warning drivers of the highway closure due to “partial washout” of the road.

Big Sur Update: #Hwy1 will remain CLOSED to thru traffic until further notice due to partial washout of road tonight at Mile Marker 30 near Big Creek Br. Our crews/contractor will begin damage assessment, cleanup & repairs at daybreak @bigsurkate @BigSurCChttps://t.co/CvzL0KLtPp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The chunk of the highway, located 15 miles south of Big Sur at Rat Creek, was destroyed as a result of heavy rainfall.

Caltrans officials told CNN debris from above the road “overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, flowed across the highway, and eroded the road resulting in the complete loss of a segment of Highway 1.”

Drone footage shared by Caltrans District 5 showed the extent of the damage.

Check out this amazing drone video of #Hwy1 washout at Rat Creek about 15 miles south of #BigSur. Our crews are on site securing it, assessing damage & starting clean-up/ repairs. Reminder: the road is OPEN from #Carmel thru town of Big Sur. @bigsurkate @BigSurCC @CHP_Coastal pic.twitter.com/rB193DzXhL — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 29, 2021

Toks Omishakin, director of the California Department of Transportation, noted that it could be weeks before the portion of the highway is repaired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

