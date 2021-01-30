https://www.oann.com/peer-reviewed-journal-reports-hydroxychloroquine-can-reduce-mortality-rates-in-covid-19-patients/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=peer-reviewed-journal-reports-hydroxychloroquine-can-reduce-mortality-rates-in-covid-19-patients
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021
A leading U.S. medical journal announced the medicine hydroxychloroquine can effectively treat the coronavirus. This came after nearly a year of Democrats and the mainstream media endangering lives by falsely claiming the medication was dangerous. One America’s Pearson Sharp reports.