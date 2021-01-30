https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/petition-to-recall-gretchen-whitmer/
About The Author
Related Posts
Youtube censors Ron Paul comments on Fauci…
December 22, 2020
Ohio police officer shot dead…
January 19, 2021
‘Prosecution would collapse on free speech grounds’…
January 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy