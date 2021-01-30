https://trendingpolitics.com/rising-politico-reporter-warns-over-impeachment-says-trumps-base-getting-stronger/

Just as they did in 2008, Democrats look set to overplay their political hand now that they’ve got control of all the levers of legislative and executive power.

When their party controlled Congress and the White House as Barack Obama began his first term, Democrats rammed through a far-left agenda that included an unpopular government-centric ‘healthcare reform’ bill that the president and his lapdogs repeatedly lied about.

The result? The Tea Party movement, which led Republicans to take over the House in 2010 and the Senate four years later.

Now, after keeping the House in November (albeit with a much smaller majority), winning half the Senate, and managing to manipulate their way into the White House, Democrats are in such a rush to impose their will on the country they are again overplaying their hand.

As Joe Biden signs one executive fiat after another, throwing thousands of Americans out of work and setting energy prices in motion to rise dramatically, congressional Democrats are proceeding with an unprecedented (and some say unconstitutional) impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

And at least one observer thinks all these actions will do is strengthen Trump and, by default, the GOP he still controls.

Fox News has the details:

Former President Donald Trump has actually gained — not lost — political clout since leaving office, a political observer asserted Friday.

Politico reporter Tara Palmeri’s observation runs contrary to the assumptions of many in the Washington D.C. establishment and the mainstream media.

In fact, there is now a “crusade” being waged on behalf of the former president in places like Wyoming, where Trump is “way more popular” than the state’s high-ranking congressional Republican, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Palmeri said.

She drew the conclusion after speaking with locals in the Cowboy State about Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump while covering an anti-Cheney rally led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

“People don’t want to hear anything against Trump,” Palmeri told MSNBC. “Actually, the more he stays out of the media, the more that he becomes this martyr, this looming figure over the GOP.”

The biggest mistake Democrats could make would be to crucify Trump via the legal/political system while the populism he represented is growing in energy. If they think insurrection was a problem, wait until they get a load of resurrection. Don’t say no one warned you. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 30, 2021

“I actually went out of my way to try to find someone who would defend her and I really could not,” Palmeri told MSNBC. “She didn’t have that much name recognition, considering she’s a Cheney. … I mean, I said her name at a hardware store, and someone shouted a threat.”

She also noted that several people in the state don’t believe much of anything coming out of Washington, D.C. or the Democrat-friendly media.

“I hate that they’re so distrustful,” Palmeri said. “It feels like another world but that’s what’s on the ground and I don’t think that we can ignore it and I’m really happy that I went out there and saw it because I think that there’s a huge disconnect between Washington and the rest of the country.”

