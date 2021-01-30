https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-calls-embattled-republican-lawmaker-marjorie-taylor-greene/

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a statement on Friday addressing the mob of Democrats and liberal reporter henchmen that are trying to “take her out” with a massive smear campaign.

The statement comes shortly after Marxist Democrat lawmaker Cori Bush tried to claim that Greene had harassed her in the halls — which Greene promptly shut down with a video of the incident.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is under siege by the left due to her support for President Trump and her move to impeach failed President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene on Friday released a statement telling supporters and detractors that since the left launched their smear campaign attacks against her, “Nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account.”

On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Twitter that President Trump gave her a call.

I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

