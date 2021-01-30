https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rep-elise-stefanik-calls-federal-investigation-criminal-acts-committed-gov-cuomo-covid-nursing-home-scandal-video/

New York State Rep. Elise Stefanik joined Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night to discuss the news this week that New York State leaders downplayed the number of COVID Deaths in nursing homes.

New York had the highest rate of deaths of any state in the US and this is due to the inhumane and murderous policies of Governor Cuomo and his Department of Health.

Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

New York’s Department of Health released a ludicrous directive early on in the pandemic in 2020 that forced nursing homes in New York state to take in infected coronavirus patients.

This insane policy caused several thousand deaths in New York state.

On Thursday the New York State Attorney General admitted that nursing home deaths in New York State were undercounted by as much as 50%.

On Saturday Rep. Stefanik called for a criminal prosecution of Governor Cuomo over his nursing home scandal.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: First of all there needs to be accountability and consequences. I was one of the members of Congress that called for an investigation by the Department of Justice… I want to see a federal investigation because I think there were criminal acts conducted by the governor, by his senior staff.

Via Justice with Judge Jeanine:

