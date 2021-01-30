https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/rep-stephen-lynch-tests-positive-covid-19-after-receiving-doses-pfizer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Stephen Lynch, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This afternoon U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for COVID-19 after a staff member in the Congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week,” spokesperson Molly Rose Tarpey reportedly said in a statement on Friday.

“Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s Inauguration,” Tarpey, the congressman’s communications director, reportedly said in the statement. “While Mr. Lynch remains asymptomatic and feels fine, he will self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming week.”

