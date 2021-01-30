https://justthenews.com/government/congress/daughter-rep-waters-has-reportedly-gotten-more-1-million-campaign-services-2003?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Maxine Waters’ daughter Karen Waters has reportedly received more than $1.1 million in connection with services for the California congresswoman’s campaigns since 2003.

Citing the Federal Election Commission, Fox News said that Karen Waters received $250,000 for services during the recent election cycle. Fox said that Karen Waters “organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election.”

The news outlet provided a link to an FEC list which shows that payments totaling just under $250,000 went from “Citizens for Waters” to the congresswoman’s daughter in 2019 and 2020. Payment descriptions included “Slate Management Fee,” “Reimbursement for Canvassing,” and other charges.

Waters, a California Democrat, has served in the House of Representatives for three decades.

