(NEWSBUSTERS) – The Robinhood stock trading app stopped everyday Americans from profiting massively off the stock market this week. Now the Big Tech establishment has been defending the app from criticism.

Choosing to name the Robinhood app after an outlaw who stole from the rich to give to the commoners looks a bit ironic now. “Google removed at least 100,000 negative reviews of the stock trading app Robinhood from the Google Play app store after angry users sent a flood of critical reviews that caused the app’s rating to plummet on Thursday,” Gizmodo reported on Friday. The same article clarified the situation: “Robinhood users were understandably upset after the company halted purchases of GameStop’s stock and other stocks promoted by Reddit’s WallStreetBets community.”

Gizmodo’s writing leaned into editorializing that would resonate with rising bipartisan distrust in America’s electoral, and now, financial institutions: “Most Americans know in their heart of hearts that the game is rigged. But this week’s actions by activist investors on Reddit have really made the rules plain for the entire world to see. The wealthy will not tolerate average people making money while they suffer.”

