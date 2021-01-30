https://thehill.com/homenews/news/536618-romney-blasts-news-of-trump-call-with-taylor-greene-lies-of-a-feather-flock

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyLeaving the GOP After 46 years and feeling ‘politically homeless’ Olympic advertisers scale back amid Japanese coronavirus surge: report Gaetz takes aim at Cheney at rally in her home state MORE (R-Utah) on Saturday blasted news that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had spoken by phone with former President TrumpDonald TrumpPalm Beach reviewing Trump’s residency at Mar-a-Lago Immigration reform can’t wait On The Money: Five questions about the GameStop controversy | Biden, Yellen call for swift action on new aid MORE amid growing backlash over the Georgia Republican’s past remarks.

“Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election,” Romney tweeted.

Romney has been quick to condemn Trump and his baseless allegations of widespread election fraud. He was the only GOP senator who voted to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial last year.

His tweet Saturday came in response to messages posted by Greene in which she said she had a “GREAT” phone call with Trump while pushing back on criticism from fellow members of Congress.

Greene tweeted after the call with Trump that she is “so grateful for his support.”

Members of both parties have condemned Greene for peddling conspiracy theories and supporting posts on Facebook before entering office that had called for violence against Democrats.

Democrats have begun pushing for hearings in order to remove Greene from the House.

