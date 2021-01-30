https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/01/29/sanders-only-way-well-open-schools-safely-is-passing-covid-bill-through-reconciliation/

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the only way we can reopen schools in a safe manner is to pass a coronavirus relief bill through budget reconciliation.

Sanders said, “[W]e do not have 60 votes from Republicans to address the catastrophes that are impacting working families today. So, the only way that we are going to deal effectively with the pandemic and get vaccines into the arms of people, increase vaccine production, the only way we’re going to raise the minimum wage to a living wage so people are not working for starvation wages, the only way we’re going to open up our schools in a way that is safe, the only way that we’re going to put people back to work in restaurants and protect small businesses, the only way we’re going to do that is through reconciliation.”

