(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – With President-imposed Joe Biden seizing control of the White House after a widespread cover-up of electoral fraud allegations, states are getting serious about the idea of secession as a way to insulate themselves from left-wing corruption.

Patriotic activists in Weld County, Colo. are organizing to be reincorporated as part of Wyoming. Colorado is a state that has turned blue in recent years due to an influx of California liberals who have brought their far-left politics with them. They hope to make secession from blue states into a new national movement.

“Denver and Boulder have declared war not only on Weld County, but common sense itself with regulations designed to kill energy jobs,” the Weld County, Wyoming political committee said in an announcement. They hope to get the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 2021 election.

