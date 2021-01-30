https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/sen-ed-markey-says-now-is-the-moment-to-reverse-decades-of-environmental-racism-with-environmental-justice-legislation/

Seeing as Joe Biden 1) is president and 2) has made it cool again to read your speech off of index cards, Sen. Ed Markey is correct that this is your moment if you want to pass strong “environmental justice legislation” (if Biden hasn’t already signed an executive order) and don’t mind reading your statement off of a printout. To cap things off, Markey says it’s then time to pass a Green New Deal and admits it will change society.

Sen. Ed Markey: “Right now is the moment to pass strong environmental justice legislation to protect frontline communities and reverse decades of environmental racism.” pic.twitter.com/qIdulh9ZfU — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2021

I need to contribute to this ratio. That is all. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) January 30, 2021

🤡🤡🤡 — Nicky Madness 🇮🇹 (@JackBurton824) January 30, 2021

You can’t expect these fossils to remember all the ingredients in the word salad, guys. — Franklin Hoenniker (@SecretAgentX_9) January 30, 2021

What do those terms even mean, beyond being political buzzwords!? — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan68) January 30, 2021

This should win an award for having the most woke buzzwords crammed into a single quote. Bravo! — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) January 30, 2021

He has to read it because he doesn’t believe it. — Ideation Nation (@mcupps) January 30, 2021

Environmental racism? — CWest631 (@Cwest631) January 30, 2021

There’s no such thing as environmental racism. — Richie⚾️🏛🏈Ba〽️bara🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@richie_bambara) January 30, 2021

Environmental racism……holy hell…..what an absolute 🤡🤡🤡 — Julius Oppenheimer (@JuliusOppenhei2) January 30, 2021

gotta work the term racism into everything. — bugsemgee (@bugsemgee) January 30, 2021

you guys know you can’t just add that word to any agenda you want to push through, right? — Gogo (@GogoXBT) January 30, 2021

So, not kidding, what the hell is “environmental racism”? Are we just putting the word racism behind everything now and pretending it’s a real thing? — Geezer211 (@Geezer211) January 30, 2021

The LEFT and their abundant misuse of the word “racism”. Who falls for this shit ?! pic.twitter.com/UrChR28KPg — SideOverride (@SideOverride) January 30, 2021

Environmental “justice” and environmental “racism.” HOW does anyone believe any of this gobbledygook?!? — Kevin McArdle (@WestFellPhan) January 30, 2021

Communism. Plain and simple. — Lisa (@alisa2s) January 30, 2021

He does say we need to pass a Green New Deal to “transform our economy.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal certain was chock full of socialist ideas, and it managed to get zero yes votes in the Senate … not even from the senators who co-sponsored it.

What does that even mean? Watch your wallet and your rights folks! — Rocket Boomer (@notafinger42) January 30, 2021

Are you people starting to understand what’s happening yet? It’s right in front of your eyes. It’s time to vote these people out. — Maitiú ÓRiagáin (@nymattregan) January 30, 2021

Does he even have a clue as to what he is saying, because I don’t. Why doesn’t he just say, “ you will pay more taxes, and we will circle back for the reason why.” — A Frayed Knot✝️🎃🎃🎃 (@Fancy_Reagan) January 30, 2021

And we’re going to reverse decades of environmental racism by creating good union jobs by banning fracking and halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline? Quite the salesman.

Related:

‘Environmental racism is REAL!’ Here are some of the best (dumbest) signs from the #ClimateMarchhttps://t.co/r4HewJuu0K — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 30, 2017

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

