Seeing as Joe Biden 1) is president and 2) has made it cool again to read your speech off of index cards, Sen. Ed Markey is correct that this is your moment if you want to pass strong “environmental justice legislation” (if Biden hasn’t already signed an executive order) and don’t mind reading your statement off of a printout. To cap things off, Markey says it’s then time to pass a Green New Deal and admits it will change society.

He does say we need to pass a Green New Deal to “transform our economy.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal certain was chock full of socialist ideas, and it managed to get zero yes votes in the Senate … not even from the senators who co-sponsored it.

And we’re going to reverse decades of environmental racism by creating good union jobs by banning fracking and halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline? Quite the salesman.

