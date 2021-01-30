https://www.oann.com/sen-steve-daines-bidens-abortion-reversals-are-payback-time-to-planned-parenthood/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-steve-daines-bidens-abortion-reversals-are-payback-time-to-planned-parenthood
UPDATED 12:58 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021
Founder and chairman of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) speaks out about the new administration’s reversal of pro-life policies. One America’s John Hines caught up with the Montana lawmaker as the 48th annual March for Life kicks-off virtually this year.