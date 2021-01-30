https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/sloppy-fbi-finally-updates-flyer-suspected-bomber-correct-date-three-weeks/

The FBI offered a reward of $50,000 — now $100,000 — for information on the individual who planted pipe bombs at the Republican and Democrat party headquarters in Washington DC on January 6th… At least that is what they claimed.

The FBI pointed out the shoes and purple backpack of the suspected bomber.

The #FBI is seeking information about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in D.C. Do you recognize this person? A $50,000 reward is available. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with information or submit tips https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/946jU0n3qJ pic.twitter.com/aiK7Z9MctA — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 19, 2021

The FBI still has no suspects in this terror plot. Why is that?

After 20 days they have no suspects?

And as we reported on Friday, we have proof that the video of the suspect was taken on January 5th, not January 6th!

The FBI misled the American people once again!

The pipe bombs were planted the night before the January 6th protest, rally and riot.

But the FBI said this incident occurred on January 6th to move opinion in America against President Trump and his supporters.

Via Jack Posobiec.

Pipe bombs found near Capitol on Jan. 6 are believed to have been placed the night before. We obtained exclusive footage showing the suspect in the moments before placing a bomb at the RNC. Our latest w/ @emmersbrown @SarahCahlan @jdawsey1 & @joyceslee https://t.co/SPk04KLPiQ — Dalton Bennett (@DDaltonBennett) January 29, 2021

On Saturday morning the FBI, after three weeks finally corrected their flyer.

The attempted bombing took place in the evening on January 5th.

More proof that the January 6 riot at the Capitol was not suddenly “incited.” As I said from Day One, this was planned well in advance. https://t.co/Zg1PFn79rN — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) January 30, 2021

