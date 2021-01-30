https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/01/30/dumb-true-blm-nominated-nobel-peace-prize/

A Norwegian parliamentarian, Petter Eide, has nominated Black Lives Matter for a Nobel Peace Prize. The far-left politician, a member of the Socialist Left Party, said the nomination was in recognition of the group’s impact on raising awareness of racism worldwide. Marxists of the world, unite!

Let’s review – Black Lives Matter began in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case. According to its website, “Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.” There were sporadic marches and protests from its founding until May 2020 when the death of George Floyd by a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota set off the Summer of Love, as the Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, dubbed it. Weekly protests and riots took place for months led by Black Live Matter. The summer months in particular were the worst months of violence and destruction in a generation. Some cities are still plagued with violent rioting in the name of social justice and civil rights.

Three black women, self-described Marxists, or as Patrisse Cullors said in 2015, “trained Marxists” founded Black Lives Matter. The co-founder was trained in Marxist-Leninist ideology by her mentor, Eric Mann, former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic terror organization.

“We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk,” Cullors added in the interview with Jared Ball of The Real News Network.

There are chapters of Black Lives Matter across the country. There is no separation between the BLM organization and the BLM protests. The protests and marches often turn violent, resulting in riots that have destroyed businesses and even resulted in death. Apologists for BLM, however, refuse to acknowledge the violent tendencies of the movement, often using the talking point that most protests are peaceful. Petter Eide dismisses questions about the violence. He blames police for the violence, natch.

‘Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counter-protestors,’ he said. Eide said BLM leaders should be praised for their work in raising awareness of racism. ‘I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,’ Eide said in his nominating statement, obtained by The Guardian. ‘Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice. ‘They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.’

“Incidents”, indeed. Eide’s history in Nobel Peace Prize nominations include activists from Russia and China. Any member of parliament or university professor can nominate a person or organization for a Nobel Peace Prize. Directors of foreign policy institutes, past recipients, and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee can also make nominations.

Eide, 61, who has previously nominated human rights activists from Russia and China for the prize, said he appreciated how BLM ‘have been able to mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.’ His written nomination concludes: ‘Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles.’

One stated goal of BLM is the elimination of the nuclear family. They also demand an end to capitalism. During the last administration, much of their cries of outrage during rally speeches focused on Donald Trump and his supporters. The cash prize given to the Nobel Peace Prize winner is about $1 million. While Eide likes to refer to BLM in the broader term of the actions of the movement – the protests and marches – you can bet the peace prize will be accepted by the co-founders of the organization, if they win. They will be there to pick up the check while they no doubt deliver an acceptance speech decrying the evils of capitalism. I’ll note here that all three of the co-founders have signed on with talent representatives in Hollywood and are negotiating deals in the entertainment industry to cash in on their fame. Think Netflix and cable television deals.

