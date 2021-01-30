https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-demands-his-bill-pass-with-or-without-republicans-after-calls-for-unity

President Joe Biden has repeatedly called for unity, but said Friday that if he can’t get it, he’s fine to push through his agenda unilaterally.

Asked if he supported using reconciliation to pass COVID relief, POTUS said: “I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass. There’s no ifs, ands or buts.” — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) January 29, 2021

“Asked if he supported using reconciliation to pass COVID relief, POTUS said: ‘I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass. There’s no ifs, ands or buts.'”

This contradicted what he said during his inaugural speech on Jan. 20:

“Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury,” he said. “No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.”

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” he continued. “And unity is the path forward”.

Biden’s full inaugural speech can be found here.

Biden’s actions since taking office, have not shown any great push for unity. In fact, they have shown the exact opposite, with massive unilateral actions aimed at pushing a specific agenda without any external consultation whatsoever.

Biden, shattered previous records for the sheer amount alone of executive orders in such a short period of time. As of this writing he has signed 40 exectuive orders in a period of less than ten days.

He has also unequivocally called for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, who is no longer in office.



