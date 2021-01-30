https://www.corbettreport.com/solutions-survival-currency/

We all know the problem: in the coming dystopia of social credit scores and central bank digital currencies, our ability to buy and sell will be at the mercy of the criminals in government. . . . Unless we have an alternative means of transaction, that is. Join James for this exploration of survival currencies that already exist and how these ideas can be adapted to meet your communities’ needs.

