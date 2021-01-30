https://www.oann.com/state-rep-diamond-third-party-voting-a-matter-of-national-security/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=state-rep-diamond-third-party-voting-a-matter-of-national-security

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Pennsylvania State Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Pa.) spoke out about how the Keystone State was affected by third party voting groups in the 2020 presidential election. Diamond revealed how these groups may have overwhelmed election bureaus and how they are a matter of national security. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.

