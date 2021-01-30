https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/stunning-hypocrisy-democrats-furious-anti-trump-maxine-waters-quote-turned/

Do you remember back in 2018 when Rep. Maxine Waters famously urged her supporters to confront members of the Trump administration in public places? Democrats don’t.

A parody account on Twitter used the exact same quote but changed it to members of the Andrew Cuomo administration and Democrats were outraged.

It’s different when they do it.

The Daily Caller reports:

Someone Edited A Maxine Waters Quote About Trump Staffers So That It Applied To Cuomo Staffers, And NY Dems Are Outraged A Twitter user edited a quote from Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters originally directed at Trump staffers to make it appear it was targeted at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s staff, and Democrats were outraged. At a 2018 rally, Waters encouraged her supporters to harass officials in the Trump administration over Trump’s immigration policies. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at the California rally. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Here’s Maxine’s rant in case you have forgotten it:

Here’s the parody account tweet with the language changed:

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.” -Maxine CuomoWatch@melissadderosa pic.twitter.com/VbeTf7Rl7R — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) January 28, 2021

Here’s a response from a Democrat councilwoman in New York City:

Really? Did we not learn anything from the Capitol insurrection? We must condemn violence and harassment in any form. #StopTheViolence #MobMentality https://t.co/GqXadr2v4w — Debi Rose (@CMDebiRose) January 29, 2021

Here’s another New York Democrat:

This is more than tonedeaf, especially considering what’s happened in recent days. This is unacceptable and ridiculous. Read the room. https://t.co/tOZrhFDxnW — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) January 29, 2021

And more:

This is dangerous and unacceptable, especially after what happened in DC. Encouraging this kind of violence is unacceptable. https://t.co/y1zvhJbKeR — Daniel Rosenthal (@DanRosenthalNYC) January 29, 2021

Oh boy, they got Ritchie Torres, who's a *U.S. congressman*. Maxine Waters is the chairwoman of his committee. pic.twitter.com/rRSGQLktQx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

Do they have any idea how stupid and hypocritical they look right now?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

