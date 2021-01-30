https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/supercut-heres-cnns-king-of-truth-spreading-the-lie-that-jacob-blake-was-unarmed/

Kenosha had already been set on fire after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer, and the Washington Post decided to throw some more gasoline on the embers when the officer was not charged by tweeting that Blake was “an unarmed Black man.” It took them a while, but the Post finally got around to begrudgingly issuing a correction that still left some wiggle room, even though Blake himself had admitted in a “Good Morning America” video that he had a knife.

We’ve deleted a previous tweet that incorrectly described Jacob Blake as unarmed. While his family has said he was not armed when shot by police, prosecutors on Tuesday said video evidence depicts him holding a knife. The story has been corrected. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 6, 2021

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media has put together a supercut of CNN’s Jake Tapper spreading the word that Blake was unarmed. You can argue that Blake shouldn’t have been shot seven times, but you can’t argue the facts.

You’re going to get some angry DMs about this one — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2021

Not to worry, Jake can be trusted to not let the facts get in the way of a good narrative. — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) January 30, 2021

Thanks Jake😐 — Chris Carson (@catfishy42) January 30, 2021

@jaketapper Trying to find your retractions after you stoked the flames. If you know where I can see them that would be awesome — Dude (@dudeabides91001) January 30, 2021

Any response Jake? — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) January 30, 2021

Jake will send some angry DMs defending himself — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) January 30, 2021

The fact that Jake Tapper scolds other people for lying is hilarious given that lies have become a central part of half his show. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) January 30, 2021

Playing to your audiences based on lies will be uncovered. Did CNN not learn anything from this? And I’m not just going hard on CNN but all major media is at fault. pic.twitter.com/2UgztucnyI — Drew Oden (@DrewOden) January 30, 2021

Absolutely disgusting.. let’s go ahead and spread disinformation before anything has been investigated so he can incite burning down businesses and feel holy.. nice work. — I stand with PTSD Warriors (@10manscourt) January 30, 2021

“Unarmed” with a knife. Send the Pulitzer to Jake. pic.twitter.com/y1OL2W5ojB — JB_Nimble (@JB_Nimble) January 30, 2021

Hey no worries. They have insurance. Right @jaketapper — Jayden Harris #stonks (@forTHS1212) January 30, 2021

Peace prize for sure — Herpes Hairpiece (@VickDanes) January 30, 2021

So… Tapper was stating something as fact on news that actually wasn’t fact.

Is this long lead incitement? — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) January 30, 2021

Complicit. — tyler the durden (@tylerdu52712466) January 31, 2021

Jake Tapper is not just a liar. His lies are intended to foment discord and division. Is he told to lie, or does he do it himself? That’s my question. What’s the motivation? — Charles Williams (@charlesdhmmr) January 30, 2021

Goes easy on poor Jake…

I feel certain they have “something” on him. No other explanation really. — 🇺🇸 Smokerman 🇺🇸 (@smokerman15) January 30, 2021

Could you imagine a drinking game when you take a shot every time he said unarmed? — Rocky Quest (@RockyQuest) January 30, 2021

In other news, can you believe those senators who spill gasoline all over and then hand out matches? They should be held accountable.

“I decry violence,” said the senator, while spilling gunpowder and gasoline all over the building and handing out matches to miscreant teenagers — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

