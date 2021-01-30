https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/30/supercut-heres-cnns-king-of-truth-spreading-the-lie-that-jacob-blake-was-unarmed/

Kenosha had already been set on fire after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer, and the Washington Post decided to throw some more gasoline on the embers when the officer was not charged by tweeting that Blake was “an unarmed Black man.” It took them a while, but the Post finally got around to begrudgingly issuing a correction that still left some wiggle room, even though Blake himself had admitted in a “Good Morning America” video that he had a knife.

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media has put together a supercut of CNN’s Jake Tapper spreading the word that Blake was unarmed. You can argue that Blake shouldn’t have been shot seven times, but you can’t argue the facts.

In other news, can you believe those senators who spill gasoline all over and then hand out matches? They should be held accountable.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...