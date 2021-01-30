https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/survey-politics-businesses-cancel-culture/2021/01/30/id/1007922

Both conservative and liberal business owners agree by even numbers, it is acceptable to refuse to do business with a political opponent, but a majority of small business owners say they believe expressing their own political views could hurt their companies, according to a new survey.

The survey, of 434 small businesses who were questioned by software provider Skynova, to determine opinions on sharing political leanings under their brand’s banner and if they were comfortable serving individuals with opposing views, and which groups had more potential to disrupt local businesses, 47% of conservatives and 45% of liberals said refusing to business with a political opponent is acceptable.

In other findings:

60% said businesses should care about customers’ beliefs.

66% said they should care about employees’ beliefs.

65% said they should care about other business’ beliefs.

Meanwhile, the reasons for taking a public stance were different between conservative owners and liberals.

One in four small businesses overall said their companies had taken an overt political stance, but conservatives were more likely to take a stance for publicity reasons, while liberals had felt pressure from the public or from their own employees:

56% said they took a stance because they felt it was their responsibility.

44% because they felt it was their right.

43% because their employees encouraged it.

49% said they would not take a stance because of fear of alienation.

40% said they did not want to foster division.

Companies also had different ways of announcing their stances:

75% took to social media and made specific statements to express their views.

53% incorporated their views into company policies and initiatives.

44% sold products that advocated a specific viewpoint.

37% made financial contributions to relevant causes.

22% provided goods and services related to upholding their beliefs.

In addition, the survey found only 24% of business owners said they are comfortable discussing politics with employees, but 34% said they are not comfortable broaching political topics with other companies. In addition, 51% limited political expressions in the workplace, with 60% more likely to limit political expressions compared to 46% of liberals.

